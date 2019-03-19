Here are some of Lancashire's best parks Lancashire is full of beautiful green spaces. Take a look at some of the county's most popular parks 1. Kepple Lane Park, Garstang Kepple Lane Park, in Garstang, has many features, including sensory gardens, a toddler play area, trim trail, wildlife space, and play equipment for older children. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Williamson Park, Lancaster Williamson Park includes the Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of parkland with woodland walks, play areas, the Butterfly House and a small animal zoo with meerkats and marmosets other Buy a Photo 3. Astley Park, Chorley Astley Park, in Chorley, has a lake, new play areas including the Royalists Retreat, Pets Corner, free traditional fun family games, and a Victorian Walled Garden. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Stanley Park, Blackpool Stanley Park, is Blackpool, has Italian gardens, water fountains, statues, a Remembrance Garden, and the Cocker Tower.'The park also has a model village and gardens, a boating lake, crazy golf and a childrens shuttle train. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3