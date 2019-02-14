Here are some rock venues in Lancashire Are you into rock, punk, indie and ska music? Check out these venues. 1. The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar, in Waterloo Road, welcomes local and touring bands. The bar plays alternative genres, including funk, soul, jazz, blues, punk, indie rock and metal. other Buy a Photo 2. The Warehouse, Preston The Warehouse, in St Johns Place, has a massive music history.'During the late 1970s it was the biggest punk venue in the North West, with bands such as Joy Division, Stone Roses, Black Flag and China Crisis playing. ugc Buy a Photo 3. Tache, Blackpool The Tache Rock Club, in Corporation Street, is described as Blackpools home of rock. The venue plays an eclectic mix of punk, ska, rock and metal. other Buy a Photo 4. The Dark Room, Preston The Dark Room, above Roper Hall, in Friargate, Preston, is a late night club and live music venue. It plays a variety of music, including indie and rock. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2