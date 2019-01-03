Here is a list of gyms with creches in Lancashire

Are you looking to kick start the new year with a fitness regime, but have childcare issues?
Check out these gyms or organisations which have creches and facilities for children.
Sweaty Mama is a group which offers a way to exercise with your child. 'There are sessions across Chorley, Preston and the Fylde area: Whittle Village Hall; Cheeky Monkeys in Chorley; Lancaster Way Community Centre, Chorley; Trinity School, Chorley; Active Nation, Chorley; Unit 25 Roundhouse Court, Chorley; West View Leisure Centre; Sir Tom Finney High School; Fulwood Leisure Centre; Lytham YMCA; Blackpool Sports Centre and Moor Park, Bispham.' www.sweatymama.com/book-on-a-class/
YMCA centres across the Fylde Coast have creche facilities for young families.'The sites are in Thornton, Fleetwood and St Annes. Development activities include seed heads, ooblick, water play, playdough and sand pictures.'Visit www.ymcayactive.org/fitness-lifestyle/creche-services/
David Lloyd Club, in Moss Lane, Whittle le Woods, has a variety of facilities for the whole family, including a creche, outdoor play area and children's holiday clubs.'The creche is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9.30am until 11.30am and Saturday 9am until 11am.
Nuffield Health Club, based at The Capitol Centre, Preston, has creche facilities for young ones.'The centre takes children aged from six weeks to 16 years. It also offers a wide range of childrens classes including arts and crafts, soft play and sports.