Valentine's dates

Here is where to go for a Valentine's date in Lancashire

If you want to impress your date - or find a new one - here are some ideas of what you can do over the next week.

Check out these ideas for a Valentine's date with a difference.

Marton Institute, in Blackpool, is holding a speed dating event on Thursday, February 14, from 7pm. Tickets 15pounds 65 from 7pm or 11pounds 25 for last entry at 10pm.'www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Marton-Institute/Valentines-Speed-Dating-

1. Valentine's speed dating, Blackpool

Marton Institute, in Blackpool, is holding a speed dating event on Thursday, February 14, from 7pm. Tickets 15pounds 65 from 7pm or 11pounds 25 for last entry at 10pm.'www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Marton-Institute/Valentines-Speed-Dating-
Clip n Climb, in Milennium City Park, Preston, is holding a couples Valentines Night on Thursday, February 14, 7pm and is 30 pounds per couple.'Book by calling 01772 655220.

2. Clip 'n Climb, Preston

Clip n Climb, in Milennium City Park, Preston, is holding a couples Valentines Night on Thursday, February 14, 7pm and is 30 pounds per couple.'Book by calling 01772 655220.
Valenterror at Scare Kingdom Scream Park is open Friday 'and Saturday, February 8 and 9, from 6.30pm. Tickets for are 13 pounds in advance or of 15 pounds on the door.

3. Valenterror, Mrs Dowson's Farm, Blackburn

Valenterror at Scare Kingdom Scream Park is open Friday 'and Saturday, February 8 and 9, from 6.30pm. Tickets for are 13 pounds in advance or of 15 pounds on the door.
Philip Hurst is hosting a Valentines Dance at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday, February 16, for 19 pounds 50. Dance workshop at 5.30pm, main event from 7.30pm.

4. Valentine's Dance, Blackpool

Philip Hurst is hosting a Valentines Dance at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday, February 16, for 19 pounds 50. Dance workshop at 5.30pm, main event from 7.30pm.
