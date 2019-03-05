Here is where you can follow a sculpture trail in Lancashire
If you fancy exploring some of Lancashire's most beautiful scenes, why not check out these sculpture trails.
Take a look.
1. Pendle Sculpture Trail
Pendle Sculpture Trail, in Aitken Wood, has ten ceramic plaques, which represent each of the Pendle people who were hanged in the witchcraft trial. There is also artwork from Philippe Handford, including tumbling tree arches, plus a life size Witchfinder General figure and creatures such as bats and a spider.