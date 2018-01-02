Hi-tech legacy of retiring head

Fylde’s biggest school has a new-look library.

The official opening of the state-of-the art facility at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College followed two years of planning, design work and fundraising for its near £30,000 cost and was one of the last acts by Phil Wood before his retirement after 16 years as headteacher.

The new design sees the library separated into three areas – entitled Make, Present and Reflect – as identified by wall graphics.

The Present area includes a new amphitheatre for readings and presentations, the Make space offers students the opportunity to express their creativity and the Reflect area features additional comfortable seating and improved shelving layout for browsing.

New energy efficient LED lighting illuminates the whole new-look library, for which the school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends’ Association raised some £18,000 through various events. Lytham Schools Foundation donated £8,500. while Booths St Annes gave £1,000.

Debbie Fox, of the PTFA, said “The ceremony was a fitting tribute to Mr Wood’s headship.

“He has been such a great ambassador for this project and sought to maintain funding while many other schools saw their Library service as an area where savings could be made. It has been a fabulous team effort by the PTFA members. staff at LSA, local community groups and businesses and the students who will hopefully enjoy the new creative space for many years.”