Horsing around at Blackpool sanctuary fair

A Blackpool horse sanctuary celebrated its most successful Christmas celebration yet, with pony ‘actors’ taking to the stage as the stars of Cinderella.

World Horse Welfare Penny Farm held its annual festive fair last Sunday.

Farm manager Fran Williamson prepares Lady Belle for her Cinderella role

Guests enjoyed games, pony rides, food and crafts stalls, and a special Pantomime performance starring Ladybelle as Cinderella, Buggy as Prince Charming, and Magpie and Tasha as the ugly sisters.

Penny Farm spokesman Zoe Clifford said: “It was the best Christmas fair we have ever had and we raised more than £1,500 which will all go to towards the 74 horses and ponies that are undergoing rehabilitation at the farm.

“We’re really grateful to the people who came out to support us, especially the choirs from Carr Hill, Roseacre and Baines Schools.”