Hoteliers event set to offer advice

Blackpool hoteliers can get some advice and information at an event at the Glendower Hotel tomorrow.

It has been organised by NatWest and will feature three speakers plus networking.

Jason Bain, director of commercial banking will open the annual Leisure Sector Event and will be followed by Clare Taylor, director and chartered surveyor from Duxbury’s Commercial Valuers who will provide an update on local developments and local market intelligence.

Also speaking will be Kimberley Barratt-St.Vall, from Napthens who will talk about updates in the law and employment law.

Richard Glynn, from The Buzz Factory, will address communication for the Leisure Sector in the Trip Advisor era. Visit Eventbrite and search for NatWest Leisure Sector Event.