Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit the North West as Met Office issues weather warnings

The North West is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place until 12pm today (29 Jan), covering Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire East, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
A second yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside and Warrington.
Hour-by-hour forecast
Today (29 Jan)
12:00 - Heavy rain 3C
13:00 - Heavy rain 3C
14:00 - Light rain 3C
15:00 - Light rain 3C
16:00 - Light rain 3C
17:00 - Light rain 3C
18:00 - Partly cloudy night 3C
19:00 - Cloudy 3C
20:00 - Cloudy 3C
21:00 - Partly cloudy night 3C
22:00 - Cloudy 2C
23:00 - Cloudy 2C
Wednesday (30 Jan)
00:00 - Cloudy 2C
01:00 - Cloudy 2C
02:00 - Sleet shower 2C
03:00 - Light snow 1C
04:00 - Light snow 1C
05:00 - Cloudy 1C
06:00 - Cloudy 1C
07:00 - Light snow 1C
08:00 - Light snow 1C
09:00 - Light snow 1C
10:00 - Light snow 1C
11:00 - Light snow 2C
12:00 - Cloudy 2C
13:00 - Cloudy 2C
14:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
16:00 - Sunny intervals 2C
17:00 - Cloudy 2C
18:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C
19:00 - Cloudy 0C
20:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C
21:00 - Partly cloudy night -2C
22:00 - Mist -2C
23:00 - Mist -2C