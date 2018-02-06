How corridor led from a zero rating to five for Lytham restaurant

A Fylde restaurant has seen its hygiene rating transformed after spending £2,500 on a crucial new feature within its premises.

Management at the La Farina eaterie in Lytham were shocked to be awarded a zero rating when inspectors called just days after it opened its doors last May.

The restaurant on Clifton Street has proved so popular with diners that directors Stefano Garango and Arialdo Baccari are finalising plans for a 15-cover extension.

But the pair were shocked at receiving the lowest possible hygiene rating and determined to rectify the situation.

“We were told it was down to the fact our toilet door opened directly into the restaurant,” said Arialdo.

“As we feature an open kitchen, there needs to be a corridor between the toilet door and the restaurant area.

“When the original design was drawn up, it wasn’t realised that had to be the case but once we knew, we got the builders back in to solve it.

“Nothing less than the maximum is good enough and we are delighted we have now been given a five.”