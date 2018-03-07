Howzat for a music festival attraction?

A Fylde sports club is extending its range of off-field activities by staging its first music festival.

Officials at St Annes Cricket Club will host the event, which will include a set from Blackpool band Ska Face, over the Easter weekend.

Oasis tribute band Oasiss will start proceedings on Good Friday, with Manchester act Motown Magic to follow on the Saturday and Ska Face performing on Easter Sunday.

Club chairman John Cotton said: “They are all great acts and we are really looking forward to a memorable festival.

“With the success of our established events in the close season, such as the beer festival, ladies’ night, Halloween and Bonfire Night festivities and children’s Christmas party, we hope this new venture will provide an exciting start to the cricket season.

“We are very proud of the club’s facilities and are working hard to provide the local community with an exciting venue.”

Details of the festival from the club on 01253 721849 or 07785 379390.