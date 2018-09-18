‘I like being scared because I feel alive’: Comedian Joe Pasquale is heading to Blackpool

Comedian Joe Pasquale is heading to Blackpool later this month for his new tour ‘A few of his favourite things’.

He talks to James Rampton ahead of his visit.

What can you tell us about your new live stand-up show?

It will be singing, dancing, music, magic, mind-reading, painting and a lot of audience participation.

It’s me going out there and having a laugh. I can’t wait!

The tour celebrates your 30-year career in the business. What are your memories of starting out as a stand-up?

I never thought I’d still be doing it 30 years later.

I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years later I’m still doing it.

It’s busy, but it doesn’t seem like work at all.

Do you look back on your career with pride?

I never look back – I learnt that from Bruce Forsyth. He told me, “Never look back, always look forward.”

I never watch myself back on TV. You can’t change it, so leave it alone. When I occasionally do, I think, “I wish I’d done that differently.”

Do you still love stand-up as much as ever?

Definitely. I love that feeling of flying by the seat of your pants.

Also, it’s just you. You’re the performer, the producer and the editor.

You go on stage and you just go with the flow. I have a rough plan beforehand, then I just see what happens on the night.

I like being scared. It makes you realise you’re alive.

You have fantastic energy on stage. How do you keep that up?

It’s like skimming a stone over the water – if you let it drop, it falls.

Being on stage is like juggling two ping-pong balls with two hair dryers. You just have to keep going.

I just love stand-up. I hate the travelling and getting stuck in traffic – that’s the curse of this job. But the buzz is still there every time I go on stage.

Who are your comedy heroes?

Bruce Forsyth, Ken Dodd and Bob Monkhouse. They all had a stage skill that no one has any more.

They learned how to work an audience in variety and they were simply the best at it.

My ultimate hero was Bob Monkhouse, as a writer, as a performer and as a man.

I knew him very well. He was so generous. He and Ken Dodd really helped me. I’m not sure that camaraderie exists on the comedy circuit any more

- Joe Pasquale - A Few Of His Favourite Things is at Viva Blackpool on September 28. For tickets call (01253) 297297 or visit www.vivablackpool.com