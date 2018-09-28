I stumbed upon a gem of a pie shop in Blackpool

I came to Blackpool to see the lights, but as I was exploring Blackpool shops, I found a little gem of a shop that made homemade pies, called The Get Stuffed Pie House.

Paul, who runs the shop is so helpful, and his pies are wonderful, the best pies I’ve ever had.

So instead of taking Blackpool rock home, I took pies home for everyone. And the verdict was: everyone loved them, and now everyone is going to Blackpool for pies. His pies are made with love. You lucky people in Blackpool.

Janet Foreman

Norfolk