Illegal Eagles set to land at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Eagles fans across the Fylde coast can get ready to welcome back one of the world’s top tribute acts.

The Illegal Eagles return in 2019 for another show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail, and incredible showmanship.

The band, who have been touring for over two decades, will be at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool, on Sunday, April 14.

Their longevity and continued international acclaim are due in no small part to their extraordinary mastery of the Eagles’ distinctive sound.

The show will feature the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire including Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, and Desperado.

- Tickets are £27.50 with £2 off for concessions and Friends of The Grand.