In pictures: Some of the Fylde coast’s popular post-war pubs

We take a look back at some of the pubs across the Fylde coast, constructed after the Second Word War.

These watering holes were built from the 1950s onwards.



Sadly some of them are no longer in existence.

The Windmill pub, Layton, pictured in 2009. It was sold in 2010 and became a Tesco Express

The Golden Eagle pub, on the corner of Warren Drive and North Drive, Anchorsholme

The Falcon Hotel at Hardhorn Way, Poulton, in 2008. It was bulldozed in 2011 to make way for homes for the elderly

Hole In One pub, on Forest Drive, Lytham, shown in 2009