Inseparable gay penguins tie the knot at lavish wedding ceremony

Two devoted showbiz penguins have got married in style, with their lavish big gay wedding day captured in a special video.

When Ferrari and Pringle tied the knot in their same-sex ceremony, there were make-up artists to ensure they looked their best, a chauffeur-driven Bentley and a beautiful Cotswolds venue, followed by a wedding breakfast of sprats.

Humboldt penguins Pringle (left) and Ferrari

The male humboldt penguins are inseparable, nest together and while they cannot reproduce, their handlers say they sit on a rock each year trying to incubate their 'egg'.

The film was romantically shot by The Wedding Video Company from Gateshead and is being released ahead of St Valentine's Day.

It captures Pringle in a black bow-tie being pampered before the ceremony, then Ferrari hopping off the red leather seat of the Bentley and trotting down the aisle where his husband-to-be is waiting.

The pair touch beaks when they are pronounced married by Andrew Roughan, and are shown being showered with confetti, having a disco and happily exploring the grounds of the Merriscourt venue in Chipping Norton.

Ferrari,with his wedding car

Ferrari, 21, and Pringle, six, have appeared the Jonathan Ross Show, Alan Carr's Chatty Man, Our Zoo and at the red carpet premiere of the film Mr Popper's Penguins.

When not appearing at showbiz events the pair, who have met Sir David Attenborough, also attend care homes for therapeutic visits.

Jenny Pullen, animal trainer at Heythrop Zoological Gardens in Oxfordshire, where they live, said: "These two penguins have worked together for years now and it became apparent from the beginning that they could not spent a day without each other, they were so in love.

"I am overwhelmed they are able to tie the knot and I am sure they are looking forward to a happy married life together."

Pringle getting ready for the ceremony

Jess McGugan, zookeeper and trainer, said: "They have been ring-bearers before and they do proposals but they have never been married before now."

Rob Earnshaw, from The Wedding Video Company, said: "We've captured the special day for hundreds of happy couples but I can honestly say, hand on heart, that nothing can quite prepares you for a celebrity penguin wedding.

"It all embraces the celebration of love for Valentine's Day. There wasn't a dry eye in the house."