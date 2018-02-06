Investigation after fire at flats in Blackpool

A joint police and fire service investigation has been launched after a fire started in a block of flats in Blackpool.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called out to the emergency on Lord Street just after midnight on Tuesday, February 6 following a 999 call.

Crews arrived to find around 12 occupants of the building had already evacuated the premises with nobody left inside the building.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire which started in the basement of the three storey building.

"Thankfully nobody was injured."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire services remained at the scene for around two hours.