It’s game on for resort play day

Thousands of computer games fans logged in at Blackpool for a huge festival of fun.

The Play Expo event at the Norbreck Castle saw gamers from all over the country flock to enjoy hundreds of video games old and new, pinball machines and arcade machines.

Play Expo visitors dressed for the occasion

The enjoyed a fine display of costumed festival goes who were taking part in the “cosplay parade” competition with judges voting on the best dressed.

The two day event is organised by Replay Games owned by Blackpool entrepreneur Andy Brown.

Also on the agenda were talks from leading figures involved in the creation of classic video games, some cutting edge virtual reality demonstrations and displays from up and coming independent games developers