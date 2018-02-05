It Takes Two wheels for Strictly's Zoe Ball's Sport Relief challenge

Presenter Zoe Ball is one of the famous faces fronting this year’s Sport Relief campaign.

The Blackpool-born Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two host is to tackle a cycling challenge to raise awareness of mental health.

Her ‘ambitious’ mission will follow on from BBC Radio 1’s Greg James aiming to top a previous challenge where he completed five triathlons in as many days, and 47-year-old Zoe will pass on the baton to The One Show’s Alex Jones.

Announcing the challenge, Zoe said she was ‘honoured’ to work with Sport Relief to raise awareness of ‘a topic close to my heart.’

No details of the feat have been released, but she said there would be ‘miles to cover, hills to climb and a lot of chafing’.

Her boyfriend Billy Yates, was found dead at his home last May and Ball has previously spoken about his struggles with mental health.

The nation is also being challenged to complete one billion steps a day from Saturday to Friday, March 17 to 23, when the Sport Relief telethon will broadcast live from BBC at Media City in Salford.

To take part in The Nation’s Billion Steps Challenge, download the app now for pre-challenge hints and tips, exclusive celeb content and make your steps count.