Italian Orchard in Broughton supports Guide Dogs charity

Members of the The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association charity dined out on celebrating the support of an Italian restaurant in Preston.
The Preston and Leyland volunteer group joined the Blackpool Fylde events team to present a framed certificate to show how much The Italian Orchard, in Broughton, had raised since 2014.
Russ Evans, volunteer collector for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, said: “We all appreciate the efforts folk go to in supporting their own and various charities. So it is with gratitude that we say thank you all for having collected the sum of £1,300.
“Many thanks to restaurant owner Paolo Bragagnini, his staff and customers.”
