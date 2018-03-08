Jamie delights in Jane’s TV surprise

Fylde fitness instructor Jamie Warburton had the shock of his life when his showbusiness idol Jane McDonald came to town.

The 31-year-old was holding one of his weekly Jiggy Jump trampoline dance fitness classes in St Annes when singer Jane made an impromptu appearance – and it’s to feature in the national TV spotlight.

Jane McDonald makes a surprise apperarance at Jamie Warburton's Jiggy Jump class in St Annes

“I was so shocked I screamed,” said Jamie. “I actually fell off my trampoline as I was halfway through a class.”

Jane’s visit to Fylde features in the first episode of her new series Jane and Friends, which is on Channel 5 on Friday, March 9 at 9pm.

Jamie, who spent 10 years as a professional dancer after graduating from the Northern Ballet School, applied to an appeal by the show’s producers to hear from Jane’s ‘superfans’ and one is set to feature on the new series every week.

The former student of Lytham’s St Bede’s RC High School, has eagerly followed Jane’s career since his childhood days in St Annes.

He said: “It started in 1998 when I was a young boy watching Jane on the BBC’s The Cruise.

“I just think she is so fabulous and glamorous – such a diva, although my dancing commitments have meant I have only seen her in concert once.

“After my application, I was picked out of thousands of Jane superfans so I feel absolutely honoured to be appearing on her show

“It brings her showbiz style and glitz and glamour back to Friday night TV, It’s feel-good telly, like her Cruising programmes.

“She loved Lytham St Annes and thought it was very posh.”