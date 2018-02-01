Jimmy Armfield: Poulton brewery releases tribute ‘Gentleman Jim’ ale

When pub goers want to toast Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield, they will now have just the drink to do it.

The Three Piers Brewery in Poulton have come up with the perfect name for their own tribute to the much loved footballer - Gentleman Jim.

Mike Henry from Three Piers Brewery has created a new beer dedicated to Jimmy Armfield called Gentleman Jim

Since the death last week of the popular sportsman, who played club football solely for Blackpool, represented England and was a generous charity and community worker, fans have been quick to pay tribute to him.

Now the brewery, based at Poulton industrial estate, has produced a golden ale with a fitting beer pump clip to go with it, depicting Jimmy in his Blackpool and England shirts.

Brewery boss Mike Henry, a keen Blackpool fan himself who actually lives on Bloomfield Road, said: “For the last few months we have been planning a range of ales based on Blackpool football legends and it just happened we had a new beer in the fermenter.

“When Jimmy died, we decided it would be a fitting time to pay tribute to him with this new ale.

“We’ll be selling it across the country and it is already available at three establishments in Peterborough.

“We are now making arrangements to sell it across the Fylde coast, probably be at free houses not tied to breweries.”

And he pledged that 10 pence in every pound from barrel sold would go to a cause close to Jimmy’s heart - Trinity Hospice.

Mike, 38, whose brewery was launched 11 months ago, added: “I never met Jimmy but I was taught by his son John who was a sports teacher at my school, St Aidan’s in Preesall. It’s a small world!”