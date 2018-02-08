Jimmy Armfield: Stars arrive for funeral service as Blackpool says an emotional farewell

Big names of the sporting world were among those who turned out to pay their respects to Jimmy Armfield at his funeral this afternoon.

Well-wishers and the media lined the streets as Jimmy's coffin was carried inside his beloved St Peter's church in Lytham Road, South Shore

Sir Bobby Charlton and his brother Jack, Trevor Brooking, Peter Ridsdale, and Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer joined the congregation at St Peter's Church in Lytham Road, South Shore.

Fans and well-wishers lined the street to see Jimmy's cortege turned the corner from Bloomfield Road and drive slowly towards his beloved church, where he played the organ and was treasurer and warden, at around 12.30pm.

Traffic was stopped and the crowd fell silent as Jimmy's coffin was carried inside, minutes after respects were also paid at his former club's stadium, where no man has ever graced the pitch more times than him.

Minutes earlier, the cortege had driven through Bloomfield Road, where fans also gathered to pay their respects and listen to the service over the PA system.

The cortege entered the north-east corner of the ground before driving down the side of the pitch, pausing beside the Armfield stand, and exiting through the south-east corner.

The players lined up to form a silent guard of honour before fans gave Jimmy a standing ovation as he continued on his final journey.

Jimmy, former Blackpool and England captain, respected broadcaster, philanthropist, loved family man, and dear friend to man, died on Monday, January 22, after a long fight against cancer.

He was 82.

Sir Bobby Charlton, Man Utd and England legend, attended the service this afternoon

Jimmy statue has become a shrine in the days following his death from cancer

There was silence as the funeral cortege turned the corner from Bloomfield Road and into Lytham Road