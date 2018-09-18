Jo features in a new Brand of panto - oh yes she does!

One of Britain’s best-loved comedians will be in this year’s Lytham pantomime – without being at the theatre.

Jo Brand, long a familiar face on TV, will be taking on the role of the Magic Mirror in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Lowther Pavilion via use of a pre-recorded video projected onto a the mirror.

Comedian Jo Brand

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “We already have a fantastic cast lined up but Lytham is in for a real treat with the addition of Jo Brand making a very special video appearance as the Magic Mirror.

“As one of the top comedians in the country, she will bring her trademark dry wit and cheeky sense of fun to guarantee plenty of laughs this Christmas.”

The rest of the cast were in Lytham yesterday to launch the show and are eagerly looking forward to the performances.

Millie Hansford from Thornton is returning to the Lowther stage as Snow White after wowing audiences as Alice in Dick Whittington – the Lowther debut of long-time panto specialists Paul Holman Associates – last year.

The father and son comedy pairing of Keith and Ben Simmons will play Muddles and the Wicked Queen’s sidekick Herman The Henchman respectively, while Greg Ashton is Dame Gladys Golightly.

Tristan Ward is the prince and Janine Pardo the Wicked Queen.

Paul said: “We are thrilled to be back at Lowther Pavilion for our second season.

“We were delighted at the reception from Lytham audiences for last year’s production of Dick Whittington and I am confident Snow White can only grow from that success and continue to build the reputation of Lowther Pavilion for family-friendly pantomime.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from December 7 to 30 and tickets are on sale now. Details from (01253) 794221 or www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk