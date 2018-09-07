Kicking and punching our way through Blackpool's martial arts’ past

We take a look back at martial arts in action across the Fylde coast

Do you recognise any of these chops off the old block?

Blackpool Keidokwai Judo and Karate Club got a demonstration from Bob Poynton, British Karate Champion, 1976

Aces from Blackpools Commonwealth Karate Club gave the opposition the chop in a national competition in 1988

Ten-year-olds Michael Wood (Thornton) and Paul Whitley (Bispham) battle it out in a 1990 taekwondo match

Bispham Taekwondo Karate Club aces won trophies in the British Championships in 1983