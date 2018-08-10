Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust trauma surgeon in plea to motorcyclists

A trauma surgeon has urged motorists to take care after “another summer of awful accidents” involving motorcyclists.

Daniel Redfern, from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said people are not aware how “vulnerable” those on bikes are until they are caught up in a crash.

Riders are unlikely to escape unscathed even if they are travelling at low speeds, he added.

Latest NHS figures, obtained by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), show there were more than 10,000 hospital admissions for injuries involving motorcyclists in England last year.

Mr Redfern, a consultant in trauma and orthopaedics, said: “It’s been another summer of awful accidents. We’ve treated patients with injuries that have threatened their limbs, as well as spinal fractures and spinal cord injuries resulting in full or partial paralysis. I urge drivers to be aware of motorcyclists when they are out on the roads and implore motorcyclists not to take unnecessary risks.”