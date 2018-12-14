Last chance to admire St Annes Parish Church charity trees

It’s the last chance on Saturday day to admire the spruces on show in the 15th annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Annes Parish Church.

Some 30 trees are on display, representing charities, raising awareness of their work and inviting donations.

Various stalls also feature at the church and vicar Fr David Lyon has been delighted with the interest in what he says is the biggest and best festival yet.

Among the charities represented for the first time is the Edward Dee Fund, set up in memory of the 10-year-old from St Annes who died of meningitis two years ago.

The Edward Tree has been decorated with mini Christmas trees which have been knitted by a group from Bonney Fabrics in St Annes.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth said: “The trees look wonderful and we are delighted to be part of it.”

Other charities represented include Brian House children’s hospice, Fylde Sharks disability swimming club and Fylde Coast Women’s Aid.

Fr David said: “The decorated trees are a delight and fill the church.

“We try and develop the event each year and are always encouraged by the ever-increasing number of people who visit.”

The church will be open on Saturday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.