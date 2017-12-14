Lawyer Betsy called to the bar at just 22

Betsy Hindle has been called to the bar – and that’s not a reference to her work Christmas ‘do’.

The former student of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College has qualified as a barrister at just 22 years old, to the delighted of her family in St Annes.

After qualifying with an overall grade of ‘very competent and outstanding’ in all her advocacy exams, Betsy is currently working as a paralegal in Manchester and is actively seeking pupillage, an apprenticeship to a member of the bar, which would qualify her to eventually practise independently.

Her mum Joanne said: “Betsy is the youngest possible age you can be to be a qualified barrister as she has had no gap years and passed all her exams first time.

“Also, many barristers are former solicitors who have taken time out to train for the bar or who are generally older people.

“At 22, this is a great achievement.”

Betsy, the youngest of three sisters, attended Mayfield School in St Annes before going on to LSA, where after her GCSEs, she studied Law, English Literature and Performing Arts at A Level, with her sights already set of becoming a barrister.

She graduated from the University of Liverpool with a first class degree in Law and was then awarded two scholarships – the Harmsworth Scholarship and The Blackstones Entrance Exhibition Scholarship – which enabled her to fund the barrister training course which otherwise costs £16,000 just for the teaching fees.

Her scholarship place was at the highly sought-after Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, one of the four Inns of Court which are exclusively entitled to call their members to The English Bar as barristers.

During her time at Liverpool University, Betsy worked pro bono in the law clinic there helping members of the public who could not access legal advice or representation.

Joanne added: “Training for the bar requires a great deal of hard work and dedication with 12 exams to be passed in a year. We are very proud of Betsy.”