Let me join this group of ‘unknowns’ on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Shirley Ballas (pictured) says the new line-up is diverse.

Maybe so, but most of them have one thing in common – they’re unrecognisable.

I mean, Joe Sugg?

Vick Hope?

Charles Venn?

They’re new ones on me.

Sure, there are some of them I have heard of, for example, Kate Silverton who reads the news, Dr Ranj from This Morning, one half of the Trinny and Susannah package and the heroine that is Katie Piper. The Paralympian Lauren Steadman is to be commended, too.

However, with all due respect to the above, I can’t predict any of the TV gold moments that we had with Ann Widdecombe, Ed Balls and Russell Grant. Still, to quote Shirley Ballas, again, I’ll give them a chance.

I have another suggestion to make.

How about slipping me in as one of their 2019 offerings?

I’d blend in nicely amongst all those (I don’t doubt) unknowns.

Also, and trust me on this one, I’d be so terrible that I’d be TV gold on a stick.

Any offers?

