Letters - August 2, 2019

999 staff are heroes - not cricket team

There has been all this hype about the England cricket team winning the World Cup and figures saying that eight million people watched it.

Well, 58 million did not watch it and I was one of them.

To me, cricket is boring – it’s like watching paint dry, but I suppose if you want to get away from the wife for a few hours and have a few bevvies and a nap, cricket is for you.

However, stop calling these cricketers heroes for standing in a field, either hitting a ball or catching one.

Heroes, in my opinion, are people that are putting their life on the line, like the Armed Forces, police, firefighters and anyone else who works in a situation where life is at risk.

I am now waiting for the next honours list to come out.

Jethro the comedian was standing in a field. The farmer said: “What are you doing here?”

Jethro said if “he was outstanding in his field, he could get a honour”.

And that about sums it up.

Alan Warner

via email

Response

A great choice for council candidate

Can someone try to persuade Stephen Pierre to try to get on to Blackpool Council?

I’ve been reading his letters for years and he talks more sense than most of our existing council members, and just as importantly he seems to care very much for our town.

Neal Duffy

via email

Appeal

Help overcome ‘poverty of hope’

Over the past three years it’s been hard to escape news about Brexit, but young people have been worrying about more than just leaving the EU.

Many children and young people today feel there is little or no possibility of a positive future, what Barnardo’s calls a ‘poverty of hope’. Our new report ‘Overcoming the Poverty of Hope’ reveals two thirds (67 per cent) of young people believe their generation will be worse off than their parents.

While 85 per cent were optimistic that their physical health and life expectancy will be better than their parents, 69 per cent fear they will have worse mental health.

They’re worried about a whole range of issues from a lack of jobs or careers to high house prices, from mental health to climate change and from poor finances to increased knife crime.

What’s most concerning is they feel they are not being listened to. The voices of young people are missing from debates about the challenges facing the country. These are not issues that can be put off until Brexit is solved. Their concerns are very real and very relevant to their lives – here and now.

So how can we – as adults, leaders, educators, parents, decision makers and politicians – help them overcome this poverty of hope that is hanging over their generation?

We need to work together, believe in young people, nurture their talents, provide opportunities, knock down barriers, and listen to them when it comes to decisions that affect their futures.

Steve Oversby

Director, Barnardo’s West Region

Environment

Why school amber lights still flashing?

School holidays began just over a week ago but there are several schools still displaying the amber warning lights for twenty-four hours a day even though the schools are empty of pupils.

Will this continue for the full six weeks of the holidays, I wonder.

With hindsight it might have been a good idea to remind the lollipop personnel to attend to this on the final crossing of the term. Although reported to Lancashire County Council for their attention the lights continue to flash.

Maybe an appeal to your readers may have more effect in saving the planet.

Gordon Arkwright

Address supplied