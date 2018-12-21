Letters - December 21, 2018

International lessons of the Kindertransport

Tales of Kindertransport are always inspiring.

They show that, despite the short-sightedness, even naivety, of many British political leaders of the late 1930s, there were many ordinary citizens, by no means all of them Jewish, who had enough clear sight to look across Europe and foresee, however dimly, at least some of the unimaginable horror which was about to befall that continent.

Because of the passage of time, only the Kinder themselves are likely to speak to newspapers now, but the most remarkable people of all must have been those who did what was needed to rescue them.

They were notable not so much for their organisational skills, their ruthlessness in dealing with bureaucracy, raising money, finding sponsorship and arranging transport and accommodation, as for their ability to see that all that urgent activity was so pressingly needed.

Are we now, in some less sinister way, back to the late 30s?

Are we led by politicians who cannot see beyond Folkestone harbour or Dover docks, and cannot focus accurately on somewhere as far away as what is now Gdansk, even though many of our industries and services depend in part on the work of its migrant citizens?

Tom Leadley

via email

Why don’t you move to Brussels, Gary!

If pseudo-intellectual celebrities such as Gary Lineker love the EU so much they should move to Brussels. Perhaps they should become EU politicians?

The reasons why many people voted to leave the EU don’t directly affect mega-rich celebrities. If they get fed up with Britain, they can escape to their other homes abroad.

They also have interests outside Britain, which is the real reason why the wealthy are so worried by Brexit, not the socialist garbage they keep spouting about immigrants and refugees.

Celebrities should shut up and leave British politics to those who live in the real world, and who have to suffer the consequences of every government policy every day.

Derrick Bond

Address supplied

Uncertainty is time of opportunity

How many people have stalled making plans to travel abroad next year due to the uncertainty of Brexit?

The impact this is having on the holiday and travel industry is colossal. At this moment in time, who really knows for sure what the complexities of travelling around Europe will be like with a British passport after March 29, 2019?

Due to the weak pound and travel uncertainty, Blackpool has an opportunity right now to re-invent itself. UK tourism may surge next year. With positive marketing, Blackpool could see new generations of visitors, and attract those who have not visited the resort in years.

It’s a very difficult time for the holiday industry as their businesses are left in ‘limbo’. Estate agents are saying pretty much the same thing. Some purchasers have put the brakes on and are waiting to see how the property market pans out next year.

In theory, the weak pound should attract a lot of inward tourism from around Europe to the UK. But equally will Brexit put off foreign holiday makers if there is the fear of passport chaos at airports ?

The Prime Minister has had one hell of a challenge over the past few months.

It’s certainly not a job for the faint hearted or short tempered. I honestly feel terribly sorry for her. As a politician Theresa May voted to remain, knowing deep down that remaining in the EU is better for Britain. The expectation for her to deliver the inflated promises made by the leave campaigners during the misleading referendum requires some kind of miracle.

Stephen Pierre

Via email

MPs’ reaction was just farcical

The reaction by MPs and sections of the media to mumbled comments, made by Jeremy Corbyn to Theresa May, sums up the farcical nature of Parliament.

It created more response than any serious attempt at focusing on the urgent problem of preventing us crashing out of the European Union without a deal. As the PM is female, and based on her pathetic handling of Brexit, his alleged comments could be regarded as factual rather than insulting.

Denis Lee

Ashton