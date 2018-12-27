Letters - December 27, 2018

Brexit’s effect on the travel industry

How many people have stalled making plans to travel abroad next year due to the uncertainty of Brexit?

The impact this is having on the holiday and travel industry is colossal.

At this moment in time, who really knows for sure what the complexities of travelling around Europe will be like after March 29, 2019.

Due to the weak pound and travel uncertainty, holiday resorts have an opportunity right now to re-invent themselves.

UK tourism may surge next year.

Travel companies offering foreign packaged holidays operate on pretty tight margins, relying on high numbers of sales to make a profit.

As many people are now “waiting to see what happens with Brexit”, it’s unfortunate and inevitable that some travel companies will face going to the wall.

It’s a very difficult time for the holiday industry as their businesses are left in ‘limbo’.

In theory, the weak pound should attract a lot of inward tourism from around Europe to the UK.

But equally, will Brexit put off foreign holiday makers if there is the fear of passport chaos at airports?

The Prime Minister has had one hell of a challenge over the past few months.

It’s certainly not a job for the faint-hearted or short-tempered.

I feel terribly sorry for her. At the back of her mind, she has the personal knowledge of hindsight.

As a politician, Theresa May voted to remain, knowing deep down that remaining in the EU is better for Britain.

The expectation for her to deliver the inflated promises made by the leave campaigners during the misleading referendum requires some kind of miracle.

Stephen Pierre

via email

Politics

One is respected and hard working

The USA Defence Secretary James Mattis has announced his resignation after criticising President Trump’s military knowledge. Differences between two people in leadership positions are not uncommon.

One is an experienced leader, trusted by people, dedicated to his country, hard working, well respected by friends and foes and the other is the President.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Via email