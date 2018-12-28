Letters - December 28, 2018

I would like to express my sadness regarding the lack of religious Christmas cards available.

The other week I received an email from an action group, asking me to buy their cards to help them financially.

There was a choice of two, neither of which represented the true meaning of Christmas, which is the celebration of the Nativity.

Instead, on our cards, we get Santa Claus (invented to sell Coca-Cola), elves and reindeer (who are never to be seen) and snowmen.

So why do non-Christians bother celebrating at all?

They now worship the new God – consumerism, which has not only kidnapped Christmas, but the other Christian festivals, Easter and Halloween, in order to make people spend, spend, spend while turning them away from the Christian faith.

I asked why there were no religious cards.

The response was that some people feel uncomfortable sending them.

I had a similar response from certain high street stores.

Why then should those people bother celebrating Christmas if its true meaning offends them so much?

I don’t celebrate Ramadan, Diwali, Yom Kippur etc but I wouldn’t insult those who do by diluting their beliefs and commercialising their festivals or preventing them from mentioning what they’re about because that makes people “uncomfortable”.

In the window of my local British Heart Foundation charity shop, there was one of an angel and another of an abstract Nativity scene.

There was also cards of animals dressed as Santa and one was a pig.

Surely that could offend a lot of people.

Scott Andrews

Address supplied

Christmas

Our Queen was right in speech

Christmas Day – 2018 .

In five minutes that wonderful lady – Our Queen – with all her wisdom, experience and understanding of people, said what no politician was able to say to inspire their colleagues, or indeed those who elected them – us.

She also put over, very strongly, what our archbishops and church leaders seem to find so difficult to say.

That was her belief in God and the teachings of Jesus, whose birthday we are celebrating.

Thank you, Ma’am, for not pandering to modern ‘political correctness’ nor apologising to those of ‘other faiths’ – in case they may resent us mentioning ‘Jesus’ in our Christian country.

Being nice and showing respect for each other is good for all of us and helps to bind our families more closely together.

Harvey Carter

Newton

Christmas

Queen’s speech was ruined for me

One of my annual highlights, the Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast, was totally ruined for me this year by widespread advance publication of its contents.

Leaking details of the broadcast was once virtually a hanging offence but it seems that this is now actually a duty of palace officials.

Next year, it would be nice for Her Majesty’s remarks to come as a total surprise.

John Eoin Douglas

Via email

Crime

Action needed on drug gangs

What is Theresa May’s pathetic Government doing about drug gangs?

A competent and capable cabinet minister should be put in charge of this issue immediately.

Those people responsible for this atrocious national situation should receive the heaviest penalties such as life imprisonment.

I used to be a great admirer of Mrs May.

This admiration is now very much eroded.

This country is now travelling in reverse.

PL Taylor

Address supplied

Charity

Stamp appeal for health charity

Would any kind readers please send their used stamps to: Kidney Care UK3,

The Windmills,

St Mary’s Close,

Turk Street,

Alton, EU34 1EF.

Many thanks.

S Boyle

Address supplied

Politics

Not swallowing the propaganda

With our defence secretary Gavin Williamson continuously shaking his spear at the Russians, I’m sure we will all be able to enjoy a peaceful 2019... I for one won’t be swallowing his propaganda.

Julie Moss

North Shore