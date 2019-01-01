Letters - January 1, 2019

Pack hounds need control just like family dogs

If my Jack Russells were allowed to run amok and kill (in a brutal way) cats or other small animals, I would, quite rightly, be vilified as not controlling my dogs.

Dogs may be part of our families, but, like children, dogs need to be controlled.

So, if foxes, and other animals, are still being brutally killed during ‘trail hunts’, why are the huntsmen and women not controlling their dogs?

If foxes are killed by accident, then why are the dogs out of control?

If foxes aren’t killed by accident, then words fail me.

Molly Jeffries

South Shore

Labour promises to make the Hunting Act tougher. Great idea but typical Labour getting the wrong end of the stick again.

The laws need toughening up against hunt saboteurs. These people are more interested in disrupting people who they believe are ‘toffs’ than real animal welfare.

If they we’re causing the same aggravation and violence whilst covering their faces with masks in city centres protesting about anything else, they would be arrested in large numbers.

High time this happened in the countryside when people are pursuing the legal pastime of trail hunting with hounds.

As they should be able to do so without these thoughtless morons frightening the horses.

Paul Morley

Address supplied

l Instead of pontificating about hunting, shouldn’t Labour be explaining the party’s Brexit policy? Or is Jeremy Corbyn secretly hoping, like the rest of the country, that he never becomes Prime Minister? I’m beginning to wonder...

Henry Cobden

via email

Pension

How will I spend pension increase?

I recently celebrated my 80th birthday and received news of my increase in pension of 25 pence per week.

That will buy me half a packet of polo mints or a quarter of a loaf.

Why does our government treat pensioners with such contempt while throwing billions away on vanity projects like HS2 and overseas aid and the EU?

Britain is the fifth richest country in the world and yet we have the second lowest pension in the world.

No wonder we have become a laughing stock with rubbish Prime Ministers in charge.

Theresa May is said by many to be the worst ever and was only chosen by the majority of the Conservative party because she was a remainer like most of them.

Terry Watson

Address supplied

Brexit

Let democracy stand supreme

The two choices given to us in the referendum concerning membership of the European Union was to stay in or to leave.

To my mind, leave means leave.

No deals ever came into the equation, so why, after the result, has any deal ever been introduced into the mix?

The result was a clear-cut decision by the majority of the electorate.

Let democracy stand supreme.

Phyllis Capstick

via email

Brexit

The euro currency will collapse

It is based on an economic concept that cannot work.

A nation cannot function without controlling its currency by devaluing, revaluing or responding to market forces.

The longer this matter is ignored, the more catastrophic the collapse will be.

The imbalance is there to be seen – the Greek economy has failed completely and Italy is now at crisis point.

The EU won’t like it but Italy has little choice but to dump the euro and return to the lira.

Nick Yates

Address supplied

Brexit

Is isolationism an age thing?

So unofficial Labour leader Len McCluskey and his Leninist sidekick Jeremy Corbyn have decided that the isolationist Brexit project will not be stopped, despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of both party members and Labour voters support at least giving the people a final say to determine if the exit deal should be accepted or we should remain EU members.

Perhaps it really is mainly an age thing.

I work with young people so I am possibly to an extent immune but I fail to begin to understand why so many older people join Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn in callously and casually throwing away the wonderful freedom of movement which I, and so many much younger people, cherish.

James Bovington

Via email