Letters - January 10, 2020

We need to ration cars to protect environment

In order to reduce the levels of CO2 and nitric oxide in the atmosphere, we must stop producing so many vehicles - at the moment nearly every family in the Western world has two or three very large cars.

Instead, let’s have only one small car per family, and let’s improve public transport.

Car manufacturers can be persuaded to produce much smaller family cars with either an electric or small highly efficient petrol engine.

But if we have no gas, how are we going to heat our houses? Electricity is too expensive. We live in a very cold climate for three quarters of the year.

We must develop many small nuclear power stations throughout the UK which do not produce any carbon dioxide, as in France.

Paul Muller

address supplied

Disability Incensed by Ord column

Dear Richard Ord, I have read your article and am incensed by it (The lazy man’s tin can-opener, The Gazette December 31).

Some of us suffer from arthritis in our hands or a weak grip, and for us, the item you are so rude about is a life-saver.

There is no way I could open a ring pull can without one.

Be thankful you don’t need it, or any of the other gadgets that enable disabled people to live a more independent life.

Jenny Allcock

via email

Seasiders

If only Bowyer had been given chance

What a disastrous holiday weekend Blackpool FC had with not a single win.

As a result they’ve dropped from fifth to 10th in the First Division.

Simon Grayson was quoted in The Gazette in late December saying: “My team must find different ways of winning games.”

Surely that’s the manager’s job - so why does ours put the onus on his 11 players?

I’m afraid Mr Grayson is not the manager he once was and the pity is he replaced Gary Bowyer who left the club when he could no longer put up with the former owner.

Now he’s leading Bradford to the top of Division 2 - as he’d previously done with Pool.

If only he’d been a bit more patient a little longer he’d probably have us in the Championship next season.

Neil Kendall

Stamford Avenue

South Shore

Transport

Inexperience is the biggest threat

Calling for a zero alcohol drink-driving law, Nigel Land cites the example of Hungary and the Czech Republic (Your Say, January 4).

I researched the statistics and discovered that Hungarian and Czech Republic roads were indeed among the safest in the world but, it has to be said, less safe than our own.

The graphic campaign stigmatising drink-driving has been remarkably successful in the UK. Youth and inexperience are the greatest threat to road safety.

Brian H Sheridan

via email

Politics

Boris, it’s time to stop foreign aid

Will Boris Johnson, following the Iran crisis, now stop the billions of foreign aid given to some very corrupt countries and use it for the NHS and social care?

Jean Lorriman

via email

Politics

Hoping for a new Winston Churchill

Regardless of your political persuasion, people agree that Sir Winson Churchill was Britain’s greatest Prime Minister.

What made him special was his intelligence, imagination and great foresight.

People who have shown extraordinary foresight are often rather unconventional. They take calculated risks. They aren’t afraid to be bold.

In 1912, then an MP for Dundee, he proposed that English regions should be governed by regional parliaments and powers devolved to areas such as Lancashire, Midlands and London.

In Boris Johnson, we have a Prime Minister who is intelligent, unconventional, bold and a risk-taker.

He has yet to prove he has the foresight. As London Mayor, he successfully led the assembly and must realise the great potential that we have here to kick start the economy after Brexit.

john P Hall

address supplied