Letters - January 12, 2019

I’m just waiting for my Scottish passport

I live in England, North Shore to be precise, and consider myself to be English. However my grandfather was Scottish, coming from Inverness (pictured).

With the state of things now re. Brexit I hope the Scottish see sense and, given the chance, vote for independence.

If they follow the nationality rules of Ireland I could claim a Scottish passport and, therefore, hopefully, remain in Europe and be a citizen of a country which treats its most vulnerable with more fairness and respect than is currently the case south of the border after nearly a decade of politically-motivated Conservative austerity.

Nathan Skelly

North Shore

Cinema

Can’t wait for Laurel and Hardy film

The biopic of Laurel and Hardy’s visit to the UK for their last tour is due for release.

I can’t wait for this film, the trailers look brilliant.

Steve Coogan (as Stan Laurel) and John C Reilly (as Oliver Hardy) look the parts and I truly hope that audiences will get an understanding of Laurel and Hardy’s love and respect for each other.

As much as I love Dad’s Army, which the BBC seems to continue to show on BBC2 every Saturday evening, surely with this film, Stan and Ollie, coming out, it’s time to re-show all those classic 20-minute family-friendly Laurel and Hardy episodes?

Slapstick comedy, no bad language, this is surely the time to bring Laurel and Hardy to a brand new audience, the much younger generation?

Let’s keep their legacy alive and laugh at their crazy antics.

Peter Keighley

Via email

Appeal

Rising to diabetes challenges

Since our founding by novelist HG Wells and Dr RD Lawrence in 1934, we have been at the forefront of diabetes breakthroughs. We have campaigned for change in diabetes care,

supported people across the UK through our helpline and local support groups, championed the work of healthcare professionals, and funded life-changing research.

From the development of the first insulin pen in the 1970s, or the launch of the digital handheld blood glucose meter, to being closer than ever to making the artificial pancreas a reality, research funded by Diabetes UK – and made possible only by our supporters – continues to change the lives of people with diabetes for the better.

And now, as we learn more about Type 2 diabetes, we want to make remission from the condition a reality for as many people as possible. The Diabetes UK-funded DiRECT study, our largest ever research award, has added to the much needed evidence that remission can be achieved, and that this can potentially be done through routine NHS care.

But diabetes remains one of the biggest health crises facing us today, especially with 12.3 million people being at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. We continue to rise to this challenge as we know that, together, we can create a world where diabetes can do no harm. For more information go to www.diabetes.org.uk

Clare Howarth

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK

Politics

Our money is being wasted overseas

The world’s tallest statue is in India and is called ‘Statue of Unity’. It stands on a 195ft plinth and is 597ft tall.

Before it was built and finished a few years ago, the tallest was in China which measures 420 feet tall. It is of the Buddha.

Before that, a decade ago, there was the tallest statue in India. There seems to be a contest between these two countries - and not just for having the tallest statue.

Both India and China are nuclear powers; have imperial ambitions and they both have overseas aid budgets to help establish themselves in Africa and South East Asia.

There is one other noteworthy thing to mention. Both are recipients of United Kingdom overseas aid. As our Government runs a deficit, this means that we borrow money in international markets and then give the money away for China and India to spend. Taxpayers’ money.

Ostensibly to help the poor. In reality it is hard to believe the money is closely monitored and spent wisely.

Perhaps clandestinely we are paying for the above statue competition!

The vast majority of our MPs are not just against Brexit but also keen advocates of overseas aid, considered so important that, unlike the NHS or education or defence, it is ring-fenced.

Primary school places are at a premium; some old age pensioners live in damp houses and in silent misery, but our MPs as a smug elite know they are doing the right thing in currying favour with Asian grandees.

We could do with a few more statues ourselves to celebrate our myriad achievements such as leading the world in the fight against slavery, which we began in 1808. Many countries in the world still tolerate slavery.

Roll on the next General Election when we can replace some of our out of touch MPs.

Edward Johnson

Address supplied