Letters - July 27. 2019

Time for Boris Johnson to deliver on adult social care

In his campaign, Boris Johnson pledged that nobody should sell their home to pay for care and made adult social care a high priority – well now it is time for him to deliver.

I say to him, be true to your word. Social care is as important as any other issue – alongside Brexit – and it is time to take action.

Over the years too many politicians have promised to tackle social care and then failed – here is an opportunity for Boris Johnson to be different and show us that he is.

The Green Paper has been delayed and delayed to the point where its moment has passed.

We need urgent action now, even if the Government then publishes more long-term proposals further down the line.

It is a bit like working on a house – the long-term plan might be to completely refurbish it, but if the roof is leaking now, you have to tackle that straight away.

The independent sector is ready, willing and able to offer help and advice to the Government on how we can all work together to tackle the crisis in adult social care and are eager to meet with Mr Johnson and the Secretary of Health and Social Care.

Here is an opportunity for a new Government to make a fresh start and solve the problem of social care once and for all.

Mike Padgham

via email

Resort

Sexually explicit sweets disgusting

I visited Blackpool for the first time last week and was outraged by some of the sexually explicit examples sweets that were on very low shelves for toddlers to adults to see, pick up and buy.

Why do the shops even do this?

Do shop owners and councillors not agree that children should not be exposed to sexual items?

Why are they not protecting children?

Please get them banned from family shops. They should only be in sex shops, which are strictly for over 18s only. Why aren’t they already? What is wrong with the law in this country? Would the Royals like their children to view such items?

Mrs K Cox

via email

politics

We must rebuild our armed forces

I was so pleased to hear that a military option to the Iran crisis is not been considered. We’ve learned nothing from the Falklands and have continually used our Armed Forces as an easy option to cut expenditure.

I hope our new Prime Minster has the strength to cut genuine waste and use the savings to rebuild our Armed Forces.

It is well known that weakness can take us into a serious conflict.

Christopher Clapham

Address supplied

Appeal

Dangers of drowning during school break

With the start of the school summer holidays, I am writing to request your readers’ help in saving young people’s lives.

In 2018, 263 people accidently drowned in open water across the UK. Sharing information about some of the common factors associated with these deaths may help avoid further tragedies this summer.

In many accidental drownings, water temperature was a significant factor.

‘Cold water shock’ is an involuntary gasp when one is suddenly plunged into cold water, this can result in the inhalation of water and drowning. Immersion in cold water also increases the heart rate, makes breathing more difficult and causes muscles to tire, dramatically impacting on one’s ability to swim.

After a long period of hot weather, many people assume that open water will be relatively warm. In reality, the water temperature of quarry lakes and reservoirs can be well below 15 degrees.

These lakes and reservoirs can also be extremely deep, have sudden changes in water depth, be difficult to exit and conceal a range of hazards.

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) is supporting the water safety campaigns being run by the RNLI and other organisations such as the RLSS and the Fire and Rescue Services.

Collectively, we do not want to discourage members of the public from enjoying the water but would like people to be aware of the risks and choose to swim in areas that are safe.

Sadly, eight people drowned in quarry lakes in 2018, the majority of these were young males in disused quarries. Please help to raise awareness of these safety messages, particularly if you have children or teenagers who may be visiting or swimming in a former quarry.

Visit www.respectthewater.com. The RNLI’s ‘Float to Live’ campaign highlights how this simple technique can be life-saving if one is in difficulty in water.

Elizabeth Clements

Mineral Products

Association