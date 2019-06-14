Letters - June 17, 2019

Cuts won’t help loneliness

It was announced that 3.7m OAPS are to lose free TV licences on the day that Boris Johnson, a would-be PM, said he is in favour of tax cuts for the rich.

The Tories have cut back on the BBC’s budget and seek to blame the BBC for the cuts, but it is not just the TV licence they are going for, they are also looking at the winter fuel allowance for pensioners and the bus pass. None of this helps tackle loneliness and isolation.

John Appleyard

via email

Politics

Restore faith or end up with Corbyn

It really is quite pathetic to have to read and hear about our politicians and their adventures into the ‘drug world’.

What we really do need is the best person for the job of the Prime Minister. Restore some faith in our leaders and bring the country together again. Otherwise we may have Jeremy Corbyn and that would be a disaster.

Barry Foster

via email

Honours

Great people, but where’s my award?

Again, we see a Queen’s Birthday honours list of many great people and many hard workers. The awards shouldn’t go to hard workers, that’s what a salary is for.

If however they are for hard work, where’s mine?

Dennis Fitzgerald

via email

Society

High time to bring back shorthand

For the first time in years, I noticed that a job advertised stated that “shorthand is desirable”. As a trained shorthand teacher, I would like nothing more than to see this amazing skill return to more roles where tact, diplomacy, discretion and confidentiality are essential.

In today’s world where everyone knows or can find out anything, shorthand would provide extreme confidentiality in business and be an asset to have in the modern office. There are only two people who need to know what has been said, decided or agreed in a letter, meeting or conference – the author and the person taking dictation. I wonder how many people still learn shorthand?

Sue Hanson

Address supplied

politics

Survey revealed Brexit views

A survey of people’s views on Brexit was recently carried out by YouGov.

The poll not only asked whether voters still wanted to leave or remain, but sought responses as to how strongly they felt on the issue.

A key finding from the research is that most Remainers were more passionate about staying than Leavers were to exit.

Respondents were given four options to choose from – “remain” or three “leave” options ranging from “soft Brexit” to ‘no-deal”.

Over two-thirds (69 per cent) of respondents who gave Remain as their first choice preferred remaining “a lot” compared to their most preferred Leave option.

By contrast, only a third (35 per cent) of people who gave Leave as their first choice preferred their least preferred Leave option “a lot” compared to remaining.

Almost a quarter who support Brexit (24 per cent) feel so negatively about some of the Leave options that they would actually prefer to Remain rather than see them implemented.

The Government and media continue to talk of “the need to implement Brexit” to respect the 2016 referendum decision. Such talk is uninformed. Getting Brexit “over the line” is being attempted mainly to serve the interests of the Conservative Party.

John Cole

Address supplied

Brexit

Has Sir Keir forgotten vote?

I fail to understand how Labour’s Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer can describe the next Prime Minister as trying to crash us out of the EU “without the consent of the British people”.

Has he forgotten the result of the 2016 Referendum where 17.4 million people voted to leave?

They were not asked if that was to be with or without a deal - they voted to leave and no conditions were attached.

The way the Government has behaved since has been disgraceful and an affront to democracy.

And we now have Labour tabling a motion to stop the next Prime Minister pushing through a no-deal Brexit against the wishes of MPs.

We never actually stood a chance of getting a proper deal from the EU thanks to the way negotiations have been handled.

We held all the aces but behaved as if we had the worst hand ever, maybe decades of kow-towing to Brussels had seeped into our negotiators’ DNA.

The political elite are still not listening to the public and I fear there will be a price to be paid.

Paul Nuttall

North West MEP

(Brexit Party)