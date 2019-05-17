Letters - May 17, 2019

We all need to change mindset about planet

In light of the horrifying United Nations report, stating that we are losing so many of our natural species, we all need to change our ‘Tidy Britain’ mindset now, both at home and in our neighbourhoods.

Some ideas might include:

. Mowing lawns on a higher cut, less often, without weed and feed, so that clover and self-heal could flower;

. Asking, even allowing, the council to cut the roadside verges less often, so that flowers can encourage pollinators and insects to grow again;

. Making 13cm x 13cm holes through our boundaries so that hedgehogs (declined 50 per cent since 2000) may move freely among out gardens, churchyards and parks again;

. Leaving the garden tidy up until early spring, so that seed heads might feed birds and foliage provide cover for creatures through winter.

. If we don’t sit more lightly on the earth, the price we will pay will be a heavy one.

Diane Chambers

Shunning biggest vote in our history

The debacle over Brexit continues nearly three years after our in/out referendum, which was the largest democratic vote in our history.

Those who voted to leave won with a majority of almost 4 per cent, yet while both Labour and Conservatives vowed to honour the outcome and even confirmed it in the 2017 election, many of their MPs are determined to keep shackled to the EU - without any say in our future.

We were warned - with scaremongering tactics - what would happen if we dared to vote leave, yet over 17 million decided that they wanted to become an independent nation again.

However, the establishment decided otherwise and are now doing their utmost to stop it, and are calling for a peoples’ vote! Wasn’t that what we had back in June 2016?

Philip Griffiths

Thirty minutes can make all difference

Both my wife and I are aware of bowel cancer and make sure to take our screening tests when they arrive every two years, but we also try and make lifestyle choices that lower our risk of developing bowel cancer. Exercise is obviously a huge part of my life but knowing the massive effect that just 30 minutes of exercise a day can have on my long term health, is a great extra motivator.

That’s why I’m supporting Bowel Cancer UK’s latest fundraising challenge, Step up for 30, to encourage the nation to get sponsored to do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days in June. Every 30 minutes someone dies of bowel cancer in the UK.

Sign up to Step up for 30 and help ensure a future where nobody dies of bowel cancer: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/stepupfor30.

Mr Motivator

Fitness Guru

How seizure savvy are you?

Would you know what to do if someone has a seizure?

There are 600,000 people in the UK with epilepsy. That is, one person in every 100. Yet research carried out by epilepsy charities shows that two out of every three of us who do not have a family member with epilepsy, would not know how to help someone during a seizure.

That is why the, Epilepsy Society is launching #seizuresavvy, a new seizure first aid campaign, during National Epilepsy Week (20-26 May 2019).

The campaign is asking people to remember three simple instructions if they come across someone having a seizure: “Calm, Cushion, Call.”

. Stay CALM and stay with the person who is having a seizure

. CUSHION their head with a coat or cardigan to stop them injuring themselves

. CALL for an ambulance if the seizure does not stop after five minutes

Most seizures will stop naturally within a couple of minutes. The person may not need an ambulance but will need support until a friend or family member arrives.

The campaign is specifically designed to help people with no experience of epilepsy cope in an emergency. We hope that the three ‘Cs - Calm, Cushion, Call - will stick in people’s minds.

We have more information at epilepsysociety.org.uk/first-aid-all-seizures. Our aim is to make sure that everyone is #seizuresavvy.

Clare Pelham

Chief Executive

Epilepsy Society