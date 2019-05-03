Letters - May 3, 2019

From a soap opera to a personal drama

For many of us, Brexit has become something of a soap opera.

However, suddenly it has become very real to my wife.

About 30 years ago, she was diagnosed as an epileptic and began a regime of daily medication to avoid seizures.

As with many epileptic sufferers, it took some time for her doctors to refine the amount of medication she had to take.

But for about 25 years she has been free from attacks and has collected her monthly prescription from the surgery with no problems.

For the past two months, however, there has been difficulty in obtaining some of her drugs.

We learn that the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee has warned MPs that there are supply shortages due to several factors, including Brexit contingency planning.

Epilepsy is a common serious neurological condition, affecting more than half a million people in the UK.

The Epilepsy Society, a registered charity, says that anxiety and stress are putting patients at greater risk of seizures.

Most patients must take medication every day and any interruption in supply can be potentially dangerous.

So Brexit has changed for my wife and myself from a soap opera to a personal drama, which we can only hope will be speedily resolved.

Keith Jowett

Address supplied

Politics

Get off your high horse Nicola

We still read about Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, complaining about England not supporting Scotland, but what about the many millions being continually paid to Scotland by Westminster and the Treasury? Is that not supporting Scotland?

If Scotland actually achieved independence, it will not have an effective standing in the EU resulting in Scotland being a small cog in a large engine.

The lady needs to get off high horse and stop her continual bleating before she causes Scotland to lose the many millions of support that Scotland already receives.

Shaun Kavanagh

Address supplied

Environment

Challenge facing world

We rightly listen to Sir David Attenborough when he warns us of the problems the world is facing due to global climate change.

So why do we ignore his warnings regarding over- population?

The human race is growing at an alarming rate, which is the main challenge facing the world today.

Global warming is just one of the many problems resulting at least in part from this.

Yet governments, with the possible exception of China, don’t have any plan to deal with this uncontrolled population growth.

Indeed, some countries and all religions actively encourage the human race to go forth and multiply.

Until the whole world faces up to this issue, anything our tiny country does to control global warming is meaningless.

Scott Andrews

via email

Environment

A case of ‘do as I say, not do as I do?’

I remember sitting in front of our black and white TV, watching him diving off the Great Barrier Reef. Then seeing him in glorious colour on the African savannah and nestling with mountain gorillas in the jungles of Uganda.

I am, of course, referring to Sir David Attenborough. However the man who is forever telling us to reduce our carbon footprint has spent 70 years jetting around the world visiting exotic places most of us can only dream about.

Bernard Goldstein

Address supplied

society

Welcome to the brave new world

I am a man and I am a feminist, I believe there should be equality for women in the workplace and in society in general.

But we now live in a world where both men and women have to work within a family unit. And even though both parents are working, families are often crippled by debt.

Babies are being handed over to state-funded nurseries before they turn one years old as mums and dads work full-time to pay off huge mortgages. It certainly is a brave new world.

Harry Francis

Address supplied