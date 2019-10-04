Letters - October 4, 2019

Enough of the blame game for planet’s ills

Millennials and the ferocious Swede Greta Thunberg are fond of blaming my generation, the baby boomers, for climate change and all the ills of the world.

I contend that they are mistaken and need to look at themselves. Who buys a ‘Skinny Cinnamon Macchiato’ in a disposable cup at a cost of several pounds or who makes themselves a cup of tea for a few pence? Who buys clothes and wears them once before disposing of them, an anathema to my generation who wear their clothes until they are worn out?

The same goes for shoes, do millennials know what a cobbler is? Do baby boomers queue for the latest phone or gadget? No, they wait until their old one is beyond economic repair.

Your generation is the biggest consumer of manufactured goods ever. Life isn’t fair never was never will be. Take a look in the mirror and enough of the blame game.

Dr J P Whiteley

Address supplied

Brexit

Back PM or lose independence

After three years of propaganda and misleading information, we now have to support either our Prime Minister, who is fighting to uphold the decision of the majority to leave the European Union, or those who wish to remain in a European Union (led by Germany), abiding by their rules, conditions and obligations. These include an ever closer union, being part of an EU army and a payment of many billions of pounds each year.

If we do not fully support our PM - by every means possible - to leave the EU on October 31, we will have lost our independence and democracy for ever, leaving the ‘fabric’ of our society in tatters.

The behaviour and tactics of our Europhiles has been underhand and disgraceful.

Anyone following the events of the past three years will surely question WHY anybody would want to remain under the jurisdiction of such an undemocratic and self-serving regime as the EU.

The remainers must not be under the misapprehension that the, so far, quiet majority, who voted to leave, will stomach any more of the provocative behaviour by many remainers.

It is my opinion that, IF this awful situation continues, the climate of anger will erupt.

One of the main cornerstones on which the European Union was founded was to prevent any future conflicts in Europe! Perhaps ‘peace in Europe’ - as long as nobody wants to leave ‘the club’ is more appropriate!

Harvey Carter

Newton

Brexit

Red tape for small business

Red tape for small business looks about the sum of it.

After reading your excellent articles about Brexit preparations and seeing the Government’s expensive full page adverts on getting ready, all I see is bureaucracy, paperwork and wasted money.

The cost of Brexit would be a joke if it wasn’t such a burden on business, the economy and finally us, as taxpayers. How many people knew they were voting for the mess we’ve got ourselves into?

Dennis Smith

address supplied

Brexit

End of the UK

I assume those in favour of a potential ‘no deal’ Brexit would be happy with a united Ireland and independent Scotland - for that is what we may end up with. An English and Welsh government with about as much influence as the England and Wales Cricket Board has on association football!

Graham Nelson

address supplied

Environment

Paving paradise

Bravo young eco-warriors!

Theirs is the heritage of climate change and the decimation of our beautiful planet, and the wild creatures that live upon it.

We suffer increasing environmental problems. In our own corner of the world, we see our green spaces disappearing for an endless stream of housing developments insidiously encroaching upon our fells and dales.

“They paved paradise to put up a parking lot” and “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘till it’s gone”.

M N & K N

Garstang