Letters - September 9, 2019

Retirement is dinosaur from a bygone age

The whole concept of retirement is a dinosaur from a bygone age, and the sooner it is scrapped, the better.

Full marks to Iain Duncan Smith for proposing to extend the onset of this misery until your 75th birthday.

Resigning myself to the employment scrapheap at the tender age of 65 was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever made.

It took me a year to start to adjust to it mentally.

You lose all sense of purpose and self-worth.

Golfing and fishing three times a week, as attractive as it may sound, soon gets boring.

Your net worth also diminishes at an alarming rate.

If you’re earning good money and enjoy your work, it’s bonkers to trade it in for 20 years of mind-numbing boredom.

Now, 15 months on, I’m about to return to the workforce as an IT contractor.

I intend to work until I drop, or I’m too decrepit to contribute—whichever comes first.

Bernard Goldstein

Address supplied

Environment

Members must take climate seriously

In response to Mrs A Fieldings’ letter regarding ‘Laudable to declare Climate Emergency’ (Your Say, August 19), your readers may be interested to know the following:

I produced and arranged for two online petitions for Blackpool Council and Fylde Council to ‘Declare a Climate Emergency’ which were published by myself and a colleague in a personal capacity.

I had contacted all Blackpool Councillors on a few occasions seeking their support in favour of the proposed motion which was unanimously passed on June 26. A very impressive and well documented motion indeed.

My colleague is now doing the same for the Fylde and I wish him the very best in reaching a positive outcome.

The UK became the first country in the world to have officially declared a Climate Emergency on May 1, 2019 and on September 2, 2019, the Local Government Association (LGA) said urgent action is required to avoid ‘runaway global warming and climate breakdown’

The LGA declared a ‘climate emergency’ in the footsteps of more than half of councils in the UK, many of whom have set 2030 as the date to reduce carbon emissions to zero.

Therefore, I sincerely hope Fylde Council will also follow in the footsteps of the United Kingdom, LGA and Blackpool Council to respond to the climate emergency for its constituents and people who work in the Fylde along with the many visitors who visit the Fylde.

This is such a serious matter for everyone, we need the elected councillors in the Fylde to do the right thing and take the appropriate action immediately.

Garry Richardson

Blackpool

Brexit

Hypocrisy and an attack on heritage

Before the referendum, many ‘absolutes’ were thrown at us by those with strong anti-EU views.

These included the views that we must leave the EU ‘‘to escape from the control of unelected EU bureaucrats’’ and ‘‘to restore the authority of our Parliament’’.

Now with the Johnson era still in its infancy, we are suddenly made aware of the power wielded behind the scenes by British ‘advisers’, including a certain unelected bureaucrat called Dominic Cummings, who apparently has a big say in policy making, as well as the authority to hire and fire on our behalf – a powerful ‘bully’’s weapon.

Continuing the hypocrisy, our elected Parliament is now threatened with suspension because a majority of members disagree with the present administration, one that was put in place by a tiny handful of electors.

To me, this is an attack on the democracy we were once so proud of and I have lost all respect for those in control of our Westminster Parliament.

For the first time in 60 years of conscientiously voting at every election, and assuming there will be an election and we will be allowed a vote, I no longer know who to vote for, only who I will not be voting for.

Alex Denton

Address supplied