Library’s new site during repair work

Library facilities are back in St Annes - almost eight months after the building which has served the town for more than a century had to close its doors suddenly.

The Carnegie library in Clifton Drive South, which dates back to 1904, has been shut since early August, when a chunk of plaster fell from the ceiling.

Officials of Lancashire County Council, which operates the library, are still liaising with contractors over the scope of work to be carried out based on the results of specialist heritage conservation surveys of the Grade II-listed building.

In the meantime, the mobile library has been introduced as a replacement.

It is sited at Fylde Council’s Public Offices on Clifton Drive South and open from 9am to 5pm five days a week, closed on Wednesdays as well as Sundays.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “There is a significant amount of work to be done before the main library reopens but I am committed to ensuring that happens.

“It is important to me to fill the gap in provision in St Annes and I’m grateful to Fylde Council for working closely with us to find a suitable location for the mobile library.

“Some 3,000 books have been transferred from the main building to the mobile library, which will be open for 40 hours per week.”

Coun Susan Fazackerley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “This should prove a convenient location while our beautiful Carnegie Library is undergoing vital structural repair work.”