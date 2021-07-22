Lifeboat crews respond to multiple incidents in one day on the Fylde coast

Coastguard crews from Lytham were first called to reports a person had been cut off by the tide around the Claremont Hotel area shortly before 6.30am.

As volunteers arrived on the scene it was confirmed the casualty had managed to get to safety and crews were stood down.

The second emergency call came through at 6.50pm to help paramedics extract a person from the beach close to Central Pier.

But as crews arrived they discovered the situation was under control and they stood down once again.

As they were returning to the station they received reports of a missing child in the same area, but they were located "safe and well" as crews were about to commence a search.

Shortly afterwards, rescue volunteers were made aware of several families which had been cut off by the tide in the Bispham area.

Lifeboat crews on the Fylde coast were called to four incidents in one day. (Photo: @LythamCG)

All units relocated and with the assistance of RNLI Blackpool - who were out training - crews assisted several families off the sand banks.

"Safety advice was passed to all concerned," a spokesman said.