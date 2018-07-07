Lifeboat leads yacht to safety in early hours

Lytham Lifeboat was called out in the early hours of this morning to escort a yacht to safety.

The call for help came in at 4am and the inshore vessel was dispatched to assist the vessel which had run aground in the Rover Ribble at Freckleton the day before.

The owners feared the yacht would capsize when it re-floated, and asked for assistance to get it safely to moorings.

The inshore vessel guided the sailing boat safety to a berth at Lytham, completing the mission just after 7am.

A spokesman for Lytham Lifeboat said: “There were fears for the yacht so it was guided to safety in the early hours of this morning.”

There were several people aboard the yacht as it made its three hour voyage to safety.