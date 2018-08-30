Lighting way for heroes in Garstang

The lighting of a new beacon in Garstang and an upgrade of the town’s war memorial will mark this year’s centenary Armistice celebration.

Town councillors are ensuring the town will mark one hundred years since the end of the First World War and honour the town’s war dead on November 11 with a fitting and memorable tribute.

The go-ahead for improvement work on the war memorial, which is located just off the High Street on the corner of Croston Road, was given last week. Councillors agreed to spend £3,830 for a series of improvements.

These will include removing existing crazy paving and repaving the approach to the memorial with Indian sandstone flagstones, repointing the rear wall and edging existing flower beds.

A memorial bench and a flag pole will also be installed at the site.

Town Councillor Roger Brooks said: “I’m very strongly in favour of improving the appearance of the war memorial and hopefully making it more readily accessible - members of the public possibly drive or walk by not realising it is there.

“Anything we can do to make it more attractive the better. The plinth is badly cracked and some flags need replacing and it needs repointing.”

The wall-style memorial carries two plaques honouring the war dead of Garstang, Bonds and Bowgreave.