Lionel Vinyl’s St Annes spooktacular charity plans

Former Radio Wave DJ and entertainer Lionel Vinyl has teamed up with a St Annes business to give kids a spook-tacular evening this Hallowe’en.

The Hallowe’en party, hosted by Lionel, aka Norry Ascroft, will take place at Funtastic play area, Snowden Road, St Annes, on October 31 at 4.30pm.

Money raised will go to North West Cancer Research.

Lionel said: “I am really looking forward to giving the children and the parents a fun filled night to remember and it’s all for a great cause.

“Cancer is close to my heart as I have lost family relatives to the disease, so having the opportunity to entertain for this charity feels good.”

There will be a variety of games at the party, including musical statues, a family quiz, and ‘Coin for a Cause’ where children have to guess how much money is inside a giant bottle.

There will be prizes for the best costumes and pumpkins.

Event organiser Roger Tretton, of North West Cancer Research, said: “Being able to combine entertainment for the kids and raise some money for this great cause is awesome, and now Lionel Vinyl is on board we are all totally thrilled.”

Tickets cost £10 each and can be bought at the play centre.