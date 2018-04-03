Lottery delight for relationship group

A Fylde-based organisation specialising in helping adults with a learning disability stay safe in relationships has received a £10,000 cash boost.

The funding from the National Lottery Awards for All scheme will allow the U-Night Group to provide relationship support across Lancashire.

Sue Sharples, chairman of the St Annes-based Group, said: “Adults with a learning disability are four times more likely to be sexually abused than other citizens.

“This project will enable some of the most vulnerable Lancashire residents to be safer and more protected, as they seek opportunities to reduce social isolation.”

The U-Night Group already runs the successful MeetnMatch service, providing a dating and friendship matching agency and social and leisure activities.

Within two years of that being set up and extended across Lancashire, thanks to a £50,000 Health Lottery grant, it grew to hundreds of participants.

Sue added: “That highlighted the need for support for those embarking on close or intimate relationships.”