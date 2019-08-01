LOVEmyBEACH bags £2,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme

Environmental public campaign LOVEmyBEACH has announced it has bagged £2,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme - which will go towards four new 2 Minute Beach Clean Boards for the Fylde Coast.

Nationwide, millions of Tesco shoppers voted to award funding for LOVEmyBEACH.

The 2 Minute Beach Clean Boards are free-standing A-boards that provide litter pickers and bags for people walking by so that they can pick some litter for a few minutes before carrying on with their day.

Zephie Begolo, campaign manager for LOVEmyBEACH, said: “We are thrilled to receive this grant from Tesco Bags of Help and are very grateful to everyone who voted for us. This award will pay for four new beach clean boards, which means less litter and cleaner beaches along the Fylde Coast.

“The great thing about the boards is that it makes litter picking easy. We can all play our part in keeping our beaches clean and safe, even if it’s only taking two minutes out of your day. This grant will make a big difference to the coastline and will encourage people to take their litter home with them.”

Voting ran in stores throughout May and June, with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award, using a token given to them at the checkout.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Bags of Help contributes funds to community projects up and down the country and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers voting in their local stores. We’re looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life.”

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. Since launching in 2015, it’s provided more than £79m to over 26,000 local community projects.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp