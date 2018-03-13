Lowdown on sea defences progress

Information on the ongoing sea defence improvement works between Lytham and Fairhaven is now available at a dedicated customer service centre newly opened by Fylde Council.

The centre, close to the project construction site at Fairlawn Road, Lytham, is open from 1pm to 4.30pm on Mondays and Thursdays as well as 8.30am to 12.30pm on Fridays, although it will be closed this Friday to allow for staff training.

Specialist construction company VBA is carrying out the £17.5m project on behalf of the Environment Agency.

It includes new concrete coast defences and promenades and is scheduled to last until 2020. .

A council spokesman said: “Work is progressing well and piling has started on the beach at Church Scar.

“If the information centre times are not convenient, our customer service team would be happy to help if contacted on (01253) 658658.”